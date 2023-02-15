Cederberg Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were PDD(36.89%), NTES(21.91%), and JD(19.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cederberg Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought 252,500 shares of NAS:JD for a total holding of 1,049,500. The trade had a 4.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.31.

On 02/15/2023, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $52.015 per share and a market cap of $81.43Bil. The stock has returned -31.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 565.38, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 79.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,355,972-share investment in NAS:API. Previously, the stock had a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.3 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Agora Inc traded for a price of $4.05 per share and a market cap of $469.28Mil. The stock has returned -63.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agora Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

Cederberg Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:GDS by 213,500 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.3.

On 02/15/2023, GDS Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $22.1 per share and a market cap of $4.21Bil. The stock has returned -51.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GDS Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Cederberg Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:PDD by 368,000 shares. The trade had a 6.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.13.

On 02/15/2023, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $93.93000000000001 per share and a market cap of $118.76Bil. The stock has returned 53.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-book ratio of 8.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.46 and a price-sales ratio of 7.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Cederberg Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:BILI by 209,125 shares. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.77.

On 02/15/2023, Bilibili Inc traded for a price of $22.575 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned -39.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bilibili Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

