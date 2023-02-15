Main Management Fund Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

601 CALIFORNIA STREET, SUITE 200 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(39.29%), XLY(10.28%), and SMH(10.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 296,800-share investment in ARCA:XLP. Previously, the stock had a 14.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.42 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $72.955 per share and a market cap of $16.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a price-book ratio of 5.43.

The guru established a new position worth 126,200 shares in ARCA:XLY, giving the stock a 10.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.11 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $153.5 per share and a market cap of $15.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a price-book ratio of 6.19.

The guru established a new position worth 144,500 shares in BATS:ITA, giving the stock a 10.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.26 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF traded for a price of $117.39 per share and a market cap of $5.49Bil. The stock has returned 12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.27.

The guru established a new position worth 243,500 shares in ARCA:EFA, giving the stock a 10.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.45 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.0599 per share and a market cap of $48.39Bil. The stock has returned -4.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

The guru sold out of their 191,600-share investment in BATS:ITB. Previously, the stock had a 7.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.64 during the quarter.

On 02/15/2023, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF traded for a price of $70.93000000000001 per share and a market cap of $1.50Bil. The stock has returned 5.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

