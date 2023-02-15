NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2100 ROSS AVENUE DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 285 stocks valued at a total of $3.81Bil. The top holdings were JPM(2.69%), SWK(2.27%), and CE(2.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC bought 1,641,033 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 2,280,615. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.44.

On 02/15/2023, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $35.5342 per share and a market cap of $284.16Bil. The stock has returned -23.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 1,086,748 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.43.

On 02/15/2023, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.72 per share and a market cap of $100.17Bil. The stock has returned -19.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NSC by 249,563 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.57.

On 02/15/2023, Norfolk Southern Corp traded for a price of $236.68 per share and a market cap of $53.91Bil. The stock has returned -12.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norfolk Southern Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.38 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC bought 309,470 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 411,935. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.05.

On 02/15/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $112.945 per share and a market cap of $32.47Bil. The stock has returned -13.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 7.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC bought 193,419 shares of NYSE:ZTS for a total holding of 480,549. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.98.

On 02/15/2023, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $174.03 per share and a market cap of $81.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-book ratio of 17.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.32 and a price-sales ratio of 10.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.