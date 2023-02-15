Union Heritage Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.67%), MSFT(5.12%), and CPRT(5.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Union Heritage Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Union Heritage Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SYK by 3,000 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $226.93.

On 02/15/2023, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $265.19 per share and a market cap of $100.46Bil. The stock has returned 3.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Union Heritage Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/15/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $100.914 per share and a market cap of $1,034.09Bil. The stock has returned -35.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Union Heritage Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,000 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/15/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $268.5934 per share and a market cap of $1,999.36Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-book ratio of 10.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Union Heritage Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 1,500 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.15.

On 02/15/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $368.14 per share and a market cap of $351.94Bil. The stock has returned -2.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-book ratio of 55.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.82 and a price-sales ratio of 16.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Union Heritage Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 1,500 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.61.

On 02/15/2023, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $286.225 per share and a market cap of $180.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-book ratio of 7.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

