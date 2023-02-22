NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Alkermes' culture is built on our commitment to deep compassion, great science and real impact. Learn more about what it's like to be a part of Team Alkermes in this video.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Alkermes
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739494/Alkermes-Company-Culture-Built-On-Foundation-of-Compassion-Science