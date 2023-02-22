Ericsson's Kevin Zvokel on 10 Hot Consumer Trends, His Company's 'Factory of the Future' in Lewisville, and More

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Ericsson

Originally published at DallasInnovates.com

Ericsson-the Sweden-based networking and telecom giant whose North America HQ is in Plano-has released a new report called "10 Hot Consumer Trends: Life in a Climate-Impacted Future."

Some top-line takeaways: 83% of urban early adopters of AR, VR, and digital assistants believe the world will have reached or surpassed the 1.5°C global warming mark by the end of 2030; Almost 59% say innovation and technology will be crucial to handle everyday challenges caused by climate change; and climate-impact-driven behavioral changes could see major changes in the way we work and when we work.

Dallas Innovates spoke with Kevin Zvokel, head of networks for Ericsson North America, about both the report and his company's impact on North Texas. His company has 3,300 employees across the state.

Continue reading here

7aaf264e-bbe9-49c4-93c1-9f9608c0aa9c.png

Image courtesy of Dallas Innovates and Ericsson

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ericsson on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ericsson
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ericsson
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Ericsson



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739497/Ericssons-Kevin-Zvokel-on-10-Hot-Consumer-Trends-His-Companys-Factory-of-the-Future-in-Lewisville-and-More

img.ashx?id=739497

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.