Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced they will be launching TechTarget Sustainability and ESGTM on April 21, 2023, one day before Earth Day is celebrated around the world. This new website is designed to serve executives and their IT, business and compliance leaders, looking to understand the evolving role environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) initiatives fit into their IT and business decision-making and operations.

Sustainability issues are new to many, and organizations are feeling pressure from investors, governments, customers, board members and employees to prioritize ESG initiatives in their business culture, employee relations, product solutions and customer experience. For sustainability-minded organizations, it won’t be just about assessing business and IT practices, but also rethinking mindsets, expectations, and cultures to make progress, and enterprise technology is a critical factor to these efforts.

TechTarget Sustainability and ESG will serve as a resource for both learning about ESG, executing sustainability initiatives, and how technology and business operating process can accelerate these efforts. The site will offer tips and tools for measuring, developing and maintaining organizations’ sustainability efforts. It will also provide content to help organizations assess their technology partners with ESG in mind -- both for existing tech and products they are buying.

According to TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group’s “The Role of ESG Programs in IT Decisions-Making” research study, 98% of organizations report that suppliers’ ESG programs has/will influence their IT purchase decisions, confirming the surging importance and demand for unbiased and nuanced information around the topic.

“Of the many actionable findings for technology vendors from this research is the fact that a stated and documented commitment to ESG programs is now a top purchasing criteria for technology products and services” said Doug Cahill, Senior Vice President of Analyst Services at TechTarget’s Enterprise Strategy Group. “In fact, when making a short list of vendors ESG policies are viewed as valuable a consideration as features and total cost of ownership highlighted by the vast majority of respondents who indicated they would pay a premium for a product differentiated only by the vendor’s commitment to ESG.”

TechTarget has been covering the ESG topics over the past few years and has witnessed a sharp increase in traffic and member activity in the past year (+102% increase in activity around Environmental, Social & Governance on the TechTarget network from Q1 - Q4 2022). Additionally, TechTarget has seen a significant uptick in ESG vendor messaging on the network from major companies such as Cisco, Veritas, Oracle, SAP and ServiceNow, among others, and the emergence of new vendors who are building new technologies to solve business needs. One of the primary goals of the new site launch will be to nurture and strengthen this growing area of audience interest with quality content.

In concert with the new site launch in April, TechTarget is hosting The+Impact+of+ESG+on+IT, a comprehensive virtual event June 20-21, 2023 featuring live webinars, fireside chats and keynote presentations from the world’s leading ESG innovators.

“Many companies are just getting started with their ESG initiatives,” said Rebecca Kitchens, President, TechTarget. “This new community will attract active buyers and provide expert independent content to help them shape decisions in this rapidly growing area. TechTarget’s ability to deliver deep purchase intent insight into these buyers’ behaviors, combined with a suite of comprehensive go-to-market services, will allow our customers to better identify, engage and influence this audience throughout the buy cycle to drive more pipeline and revenue.”

To learn more about this new market opportunity and TechTarget Sustainability and ESG launch sponsorships available, please contact+us+today.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and TechTarget Sustainability and ESG is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005783/en/