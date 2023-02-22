Sonasoft Corp. Announces Intention to Voluntarily Delist

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, CA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today, Sonasoft Corp., a California Corporation, ( SSFT) (“Sonasoft” or the “Company”) announced its intent to voluntarily delist from the OTC Markets Group OTCQB market, forfeit its “SSFT” ticker symbol, and revert to being a private entity. Prior to taking this decision, Sonasoft’s Board of Directors faithfully exercised its fiduciary responsibility to weigh the potential benefits and risks of these actions. The board saw significantly more benefits than drawbacks, including anticipated material cost savings, a significant reduction in managerial burden and the potential to more effectively attract equity capital as a private entity. After determining each director was acting independently, the Board of Directors unanimously resolved that it was in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to take such action.

The Company advises its shareholders that, after the delisting, its common stock will no longer trade on the OTCQB market, but may be quoted on the OTC Pink market, also operated by OTC Markets Group. However, the Company can provide no assurances that any broker-dealer will continue to make a market in its common stock or that trading levels, liquidity, or quotation prices will be maintained. The Company also cautions its shareholders that trading on the OTC Pink market may be subject to limited availability of information, reduced transparency, and greater volatility.

CEO and Board Chairman Mike Khanna stated, “The Board has taken these actions unanimously in the firm conviction that doing so is in the best interests of all of our shareholders. In the current economic environment, we believe that the company will have better prospects for long-term growth and capital raising in the context of operating as a private entity. We also anticipate a material reduction in economic and administrative burden to result.”

This privatization and delisting will take full effect upon the completion of the FINRA and OTC notification process, which will commence on Thursday February 16th, 2023. Shares in the company will continue to trade on the OTCQB until this notification process is completed.

About Sonasoft Corp. ( SSFT)

Sonasoft was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com. Sonasoft specializes in building end-to-end AI applications supported by the SAIBRE AI ecosystem.

For investor-specific information, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Investor Relations Contact Josh Rose, Chief of Staff, Sonasoft Corporation. Phone: (408) 708-4000 [email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.


ti?nf=ODc1MDMyMyM1NDEyNDE4IzUwMDAzMjEzNw==
Sonasoft-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.