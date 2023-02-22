NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation



(L-R) Members of the Los Angeles refinery's Community Advisory Panel (CAP): Maribel Alejandre, Olga Chavez, Ken Fisher , Bruce Heyman, Chad Mayer, CP Patsatzis, Sandy Cajas, Juanita Naranjo, Kim Richard, Lucia Moreno-Linares, Ely Fournier and Evelyn Hernandez, Wilmington Community Clinic

Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery received multiple awards for its community investment and volunteerism that was focused on helping students of all ages.

The Carson Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles Harbor College and Young Horizons Child Development Centers each recognized Marathon for service and investment to improve the lives of others.

Last year, hundreds of Marathon employees and contractors donated their time and resources for a wide range of projects that benefited the community.

Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles refinery added multiple awards to its list of recognitions for continuous work in the community. The Los Angeles Harbor College, Young Horizons Child Development Centers and the Carson Chamber of Commerce each recognized Marathon for its dedication to the organizations in 2022.

Philanthropist of the Year

At its holiday appreciation event in December, the Los Angeles Harbor College (LAHC) named the Los Angeles refinery its 2022 Philanthropist of the Year for the refinery's continued investments in the college, which serves the South Bay region of Los Angeles.

Most recently, LAHC was one of 13 community colleges across the country to receive a workforce development grant to fund student scholarships-part of the $2.26 million raised at the 2022 MPCgives Invitational. The annual charitable golf and networking event supports community investments and grants.

"These scholarship dollars will allow our students to worry less about the potential costs involved in obtaining their degrees, and more about all that the college experience has to offer both in and outside of the classroom," said Dr. Luis Dorado, President at LAHC.

Champion of Children

Employees from the Los Angeles refinery and MPLX attended the Young Horizons Child Development Centers annual gala in Long Beach, California, where it was announced Marathon was its 2022 Champion of Children recipient. This is the nonprofit's highest honor and given to Marathon for its support of the centers' work in the community to provide quality childcare and preschool programs.

Last year, Marathon provided funding to improve and expand access to high-speed internet and sponsored the organization's annual fundraising event.

"We are truly honored to accept this noteworthy award," said CP Patsatzis, Vice President of Refining at Marathon Petroleum. "The work of Young Horizons is essential in helping our community thrive. For this reason and many others, Marathon is proud to support this great organization."

Corporate Leadership

Earlier in 2022, the refinery received the Corporate Leadership Award from the Carson Chamber of Commerce for being a good corporate partner in the City of Carson, as well as its ongoing commitment and dedication-highlighted by the refinery's summer-long project at Andrew Carnegie STEAM Academy that completely transformed the school's campus ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

