VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with CoTec Holdings, Silver Bullet Mines, Datametrex AI, Taranis Resources, Brascan Gold, Eloro Resources, Noram Lithium and Marimaca Copper discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

CoTec Holdings Corp. ( TSXV:CTH, Financial) provides business update

CoTec Holdings is exploring numerous investment opportunities. The company has identified two potential joint venture opportunities for the application of the Binding Solutions Limited (BSL) technology. The company applied for listing on the OTC Market in the United States. CEO Julian Treger met with Coreena Robertson to discuss the company's plans for 2023.

Silver Bullet ( TSXV:SBMI, Financial) releases assay results from its Buckeye Mine

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (SBMI) reported new results from its Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona. The first significant assays immediately on contact with the vein were 43, 178.6, and 270.6 ounces of silver per ton. The company is now mining along the exposed vein, with assay results pending from the face. Peter Clausi, VP Capital Markets, sat down with Coreena Robertson to highlight the results.

Datametrex AI ( TSXV:DM, Financial) subsidiary Nexalogy to introduce AI product, Analytics GPT

Datametrex subsidiary Nexalogy Environics is scheduled to present its new and innovative AI product, Analytics GPT, later this month. Registration, dates, and times will be available this Thursday. AnalyticsGPT (Analytics Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) provides an easy-to-use API and interface, making it accessible to businesses and the retail market. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex, sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

Taranis Resources ( TSX:TRO, Financial) outlines 2023 exploration plans to deep drill porphyry target

Taranis Resources Inc. (TRO) is developing an exploration plan for its Thor project for 2023. The team believes that deep drilling is necessary to define the epithermal resource, but it could significantly increase the mineral resource. Company Director Thomas Gardiner met with Coreena Robertson to discuss this news.

Brascan Gold (CSE:BRAS) acquires land package Near Sigma Lithium in Brazil

Brascan Gold (BRAS) has acquired a 100 per cent interest in the Brasil-Li Property. The Brasil-Li Lithium Property is a 29.5 sq. km. mineral claim package comprising 1.5 contiguous claim blocks in Brazil's Minas Gerais State. It is 45 km from SIGMA Lithium Corp.'s (TSXV:SGML) Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas. Balbir Johal, CEO of Brascan, spoke with Coreena Robertson about the acquisition.

Eloro ( TSXV:ELO, Financial) outlines extensive IP conductivity anomaly on Casiterita Property

Eloro Resources (ELO) has outlined an extensive IP conductivity anomaly on the Casiterita Property. The anomaly includes major new exploration targets. Bill Pearson, Eloro's Executive VP, sat down with Coreena Robertson to add context to the news.

Noram Lithium ( TSXV:NRM, Financial) announces a further metallurgical test work program for the Zeus Lithium Project

Noram Lithium (NRM) has started a new round of testing on mineralized samples from its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada. The proposed new process for the project has been refined for lithium carbonate recovery that is based on commercially proven technology. The results from this round of test work will confirm this recovery ability. Test work is currently underway and is initially testing material feed preparation, leaching, neutralization, and filtration processes. CEO Greg McCunn met with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

Marimaca Copper ( TSX:MARI, Financial) announces assay results and outlines follow-up drilling at the Marimaca Project

Marimaca Copper (MARI) announced the results of assays for gold and silver from hole MAD-22 at the Marimaca Project in Chile. MAD-22 intersected over 240m of continuous mineralization from surface with a high-grade primary mineral zone at depth. A five-hole diamond drilling program is planned, and the rig will be mobilized to follow up results of MAD-22. Head of Corporate Development Nico Cookson met with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

