Conformis, Inc., Bodycad Laboratories, Inc. and Bodycad USA Corp. Announce Settlement of Patent Litigation

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Conformis and Bodycad Settle Litigation Related to Bodycad’s Patient-Specific Instruments and Implants

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (

CFMS, Financial) along with Bodycad Laboratories, Inc. and Bodycad USA Corp. announced today that they have entered into a settlement and license agreement that resolves the patent infringement dispute filed by Conformis in June of 2021.

Conformis and Bodycad are pleased to have resolved their ongoing patent litigation. The companies have amicably agreed to an undisclosed amount for the dismissal of all patent litigation between the companies along with a release and license to certain Conformis patents related to patient-specific instrumentation and knee implants.

About Conformis, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Conformis is a medical technology company focused on advancing orthopedic patient care and creating a world without joint pain. Its product portfolio is designed to maximize surgeon and patient choice by offering fully personalized solutions through its Image-to-Implant® Platinum Services℠ Program, as well as data-informed, standardized solutions that combine many benefits of personalization with the convenience and flexibility of an off-the-shelf system. Conformis’ sterile, just-in-time, Surgery-in-a-Box™ delivery system is available with all of its implants and personalized, single-use instruments. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at ir.conformis.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Contact
[email protected]
+1 (781) 374-5598

About Bodycad Laboratories, Inc.

Bodycad is a Canadian company that is transforming the current standards in orthopaedic implants to help surgeons and patients achieve their mutual goal of a perfect Personalized Restoration™. With the help of Bodycad’s proprietary software, its integrated planning process as well as its fully vertically integrated manufacturing facility, surgeons can quickly and efficiently achieve specific design plans and personalized restorations based on the precise anatomical specifications of their patients. Bodycad’s unique approach offers patients and surgeons the potential of greater comfort, fit and durability, thereby making the pursuit of orthopaedic perfection possible. Learn more at www.bodycad.com.

CONTACT:
Corporate Headquarters
+1 (866) 527-1388


ti?nf=ODc0OTU1NSM1NDA5Nzk5IzIwMTg3MjU=
Conformis-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.