Following its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings+report today, digital analytics platform leader Amplitude%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) has appointed former Forescout executive Christopher (“Criss”) Harms as the company’s next chief financial officer (CFO). The news comes as current CFO Hoang Vuong plans to transition from the company. Vuong will remain at Amplitude in the interim to ensure a seamless handover.

“Over the past four years Hoang has been instrumental to our growth and success. From our Series D funding to our direct listing, he helped guide our company from a startup to an enterprise market leader. On behalf of our entire team, we thank him for all of his work and wish him the best,” said Amplitude co-founder and CEO Spenser Skates.

“As we enter our next stage of growth, I believe Criss is the perfect successor. He has a strong track record as a public company CFO, and I respect how he navigated Forescout’s maturity journey after it entered the public markets. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue on our mission to help companies build amazing products, drive growth, and win their categories.”

With more than 30 years of experience in finance, Harms will oversee Amplitude’s global Business Partners organization, which includes finance, accounting, operations, legal, and IT. In addition to technology finance expertise, he brings a deep background in strategy, operational excellence, and communications with capital markets.

Prior to Amplitude, Harms spent seven years as CFO of Silicon Valley-based security company Forescout Technologies. He has also held financial roles at Socialware, IBM, British Telecom, and HP. Harms currently serves as a board member for Slice and WorkBoard, Inc. A licensed Certified Public Accountant, he also holds an MBA and a B.S. in accounting and finance from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

“I am bullish on Amplitude’s opportunity in the year ahead and beyond,” said Harms. “More and more organizations see product-led growth as fundamental to their interactions with their customers, and they recognize that digital analytics is a must-have. Amplitude remains uniquely positioned to help customers unlock the power of their products. The strength of Amplitude’s platform combined with the quality of its team made this an opportunity I could not pass up.”

About Amplitude

Amplitude is a leading digital analytics platform that helps companies unlock the power of their products. Almost 2,000 customers, including Atlassian, Jersey Mike’s, NBCUniversal, Shopify, and Under Armour, rely on Amplitude to gain self-service visibility into the entire customer journey. Amplitude guides companies every step of the way as they capture data they can trust, uncover clear insights about customer behavior, and take faster action. When teams understand how people are using their products, they can deliver better product experiences that drive growth. Amplitude is the best-in-class analytics solution for product, data, and marketing teams, ranked #1 in multiple categories in G2’s 2023 Winter Report. Learn how to optimize your digital products and business at amplitude.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005480/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership