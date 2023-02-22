Armada Hoffler Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2022 Dividend Distributions

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (: AHH) announced the income tax treatment of its 2022 dividend distributions to holders of shares of the Company’s common stock and preferred stock.

This information represents final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s distributions. Beginning in 2018, ordinary taxable income per share of common stock and preferred stock is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Common Stock Dividends
Ticker Symbol: AHH
CUSIP #04208T 10 8
EIN: #46-1214914

Line 1a Total Ordinary Dividends65.64%
Line 2e Section 897 Ordinary Dividends65.64%
Line 3 Non-Dividend Distributions34.36%
Line 5 Section 199A Dividends65.64%
Total Ordinary65.64%
Total Return of Capital34.36%
Total100.00%

Preferred Series A Dividends
Ticker Symbol: AHHPrA
CUSIP #04208T 20 7
EIN: #46-1214914

Line 1a Total Ordinary Dividends100.00%
Line 2e Section 897 Ordinary Dividends100.00%
Line 5 Section 199A Dividends100.00%
Total Ordinary100.00%

Line 2e - The amount of the dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Boxes 2e and 2f. Box 2e is a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts (Line 1a).

Line 5 - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2022 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts (Line 1a).

About Armada Hoffler
Armada Hoffler (: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
Armada Hoffler
Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (757) 366-4000

ti?nf=ODc1MDQyNCM1NDEyMjkyIzIwMTA5NTE=
Armada-Hoffler-Properties-Inc-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.