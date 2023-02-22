AAR named to the Forbes America's Best Employers 2023 list

Wood Dale, Illinois, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced earlier today and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected the list of America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers were named to the list, including 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“AAR is proud to be named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for the fifth consecutive year,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “The award’s basis in employee job satisfaction and recognition in our industry signifies the strength of AAR’s workplace culture and respect among our peers.”

About AAR
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

