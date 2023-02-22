LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) ( CHDN) announced today that the Company closed on the sale of 326-acres of property in Arlington Heights, Illinois, to the Chicago Bears for $197.2 million per the agreement announced in September 2021.



Pursuant to an Internal Revenue Code §1031 transaction, CDI will apply the proceeds of the sale to the purchase of, and improvements to, real property previously acquired in connection with the Peninsula Pacific Gaming acquisition that closed in 2022.

