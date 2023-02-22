Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Aurora’s shareholder letter, including its financial results, are available on its investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech.

“Over the last year we’ve made significant progress advancing key elements of the Aurora Driver, our operations, and building a next-generation truck platform with our OEM partners,” said Chris Urmson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Aurora. “In the fourth quarter we continued this momentum toward commercialization as we expanded our pilot programs, made steady progress in our collaborations with PACCAR and Volvo Trucks, and unlocked increasingly complex driving capabilities. These technological advancements put us in a strong position to achieve our critical Feature Complete milestone by the end of the first quarter of 2023.”

The company will host a business review conference call today, February 15, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech and an accompanying presentation has also been posted to the website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling semi-trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora Horizon and Aurora Connect, its driver-as-a-service products for trucking and ride-hailing. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including Toyota, FedEx, Volvo Trucks, PACCAR, Uber, Uber Freight, U.S. Xpress, Werner, Covenant, Schneider, and Ryder. For Aurora’s latest news, visit aurora.tech and @aurora_inno on Twitter.

