Brighthouse Financial Announces Preferred Stock Dividends and Related Depositary Share Distributions

1 hours ago
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (“Brighthouse Financial” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: BHF) announced today that on March 27, 2023, holders of record as of March 10, 2023 (the “Record Date”) of (i) its depositary shares (the “Series A Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAP)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.600% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), (ii) its depositary shares (the “Series B Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAO)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 6.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), (iii) its depositary shares (the “Series C Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAN)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) and (iv) its depositary shares (the “Series D Depositary Shares” (Nasdaq: BHFAM)), each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of its 4.625% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (the “Series D Preferred Stock”), will receive the following quarterly distributions, as applicable:

  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.4125 per Series A Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series A Depositary Shares;
  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.421875 per Series B Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series B Depositary Shares;
  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.3359375 per Series C Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series C Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series C Depositary Shares; and
  • a quarterly distribution in an amount of $0.2890625 per Series D Depositary Share, resulting from the company’s declaration of a quarterly dividend on the Series D Preferred Stock, which underlies the Series D Depositary Shares.

On March 27, 2023, (i) the Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $412.50 per share, to the depositary for the Series A Preferred Stock, (ii) the Series B Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $421.875 per share, to the depositary for the Series B Preferred Stock, (iii) the Series C Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $335.9375 per share, to the depositary for the Series C Preferred Stock and (iv) the Series D Preferred Stock dividend will be paid, in an amount of $289.0625 per share, to the depositary for the Series D Preferred Stock. The depositary will, in turn, distribute such dividends to the holders of record of the Series A Depositary Shares, the Series B Depositary Shares, the Series C Depositary Shares and the Series D Depositary Shares, as applicable, as of the Record Date.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and other oral or written statements that we make from time to time may contain information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” “goal,” “target,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “objective,” “continue,” “aim,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning, or that are tied to future periods, in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include, without limitation, statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, financial projections, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, sales efforts, expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, as well as trends in operating and financial results.

Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Many such factors will be important in determining the actual future results of Brighthouse Financial. These statements are based on current expectations and the current economic environment and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause such differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Brighthouse Financial’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure About Market Risk,” as well as in Brighthouse Financial’s other subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Brighthouse Financial does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.

About Brighthouse Financial, Inc.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (Nasdaq: BHF) is on a mission to help people achieve financial security. As one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S.,1 we specialize in products designed to help people protect what they’ve earned and ensure it lasts. Learn more at brighthousefinancial.com.

1 Ranked by 2021 admitted assets. Best's Review®: Top 200 U.S. Life/Health Insurers. AM Best, 2022.

