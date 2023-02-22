Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for February 2023

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (“Broadmark” or the “Company”), a specialty real estate finance company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock for February 2023. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark is a specialty real estate finance company, providing financing solutions generally in the $5 to $75 million range per transaction. The company provides smart, reliable, rapid solutions across the entire debt capital stack, including senior, subordinate, and participation investments with fixed and floating rate structures available. Broadmark invests in a variety of new construction and existing properties across all asset classes throughout the United States, including hotel, industrial, medical, mixed-use, office, retail, self-storage, warehouse, multifamily, senior living, student housing, condos, larger scaled single-family, townhome, and multiplex. It has the competitive advantage of being an internally managed balance sheet lender, and the company’s proactive approach delivers dedicated in-house underwriting, asset management, loan servicing, and draw administration.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to the Company’s overall business, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005830/en/

