Hilton Grand Vacations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) announces it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 before the financial markets open on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, followed by a teleconference at 11 a.m. (ET).

Participants are encouraged to listen to the live webcast by logging onto the HGV Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hgv.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

To access the live teleconference via phone, please dial 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S./Canada (or +1-201-689-8560 internationally) approximately 15 minutes prior to the teleconference’s start time. In the event of audio difficulties during the call on the toll-free number, participants are advised that accessing the call using the +1-201-689-8560 dial-in number may bypass the source of audio difficulties.

A replay will be available beginning three hours after the teleconference’s completion through March 8, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. (+1-412-317-6671 internationally) using ID# 13735178. A webcast replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the live event at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit+www.corporate.hgv.com.

