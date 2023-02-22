NuStar Energy L.P. Announces Addition of New Director

The board of directors of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today the election of Suzanne Wade to the board.

“We are very fortunate to be bringing aboard Suzanne as she is a highly accomplished and distinguished business and civic leader with proven leadership skills, having held top executive positions at two of America’s premier companies,” said NuStar Chairman and CEO Brad Barron. “Suzanne brings a wealth of business acumen to our board, and we appreciate the fact that she has many years of experience overseeing an employee-first culture at H-E-B that is much like NuStar’s.”

Wade retired from H-E-B, Inc. in 2020. She served as president of H-E-B San Antonio’s Food and Drug Division, which encompassed over 200 retail stores and more than 50,000 employees. During her 22-year career with H-E-B, she also served as senior vice president of human resources and group vice president of sales, advertising and the Own Brand. She also served on the board of directors of H-E-B Grocery Co. L.P. Prior to her years at H-E-B, Wade spent 11 years at Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. where she served as senior vice president of human resources and senior vice president of membership, marketing and administration for Sam’s Club. She currently serves on the board of directors of NatureSweet Ltd. and the San Antonio Area Foundation. And she is the current board chair for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy, a Blue Ribbon all-girls school within the San Antonio Independent School District.

She has served as an advisory member for several business college boards, including Brigham Young University, James Madison University, the University of Texas San Antonio and the University of Texas Pan American. She has served in leadership positions for numerous nonprofit advisory boards. She is the past chair of the United Way Women’s Leadership Council, founding chair of the San Antonio American Heart Association Circle of Red and founding chair of Teach for America, San Antonio Region. She also served on the National Board of Girl Scouts USA.

Wade received an MBA from the University of Oklahoma in 1993 and completed the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in 2000.

About NuStar

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https%3A%2F%2Fsustainability.nustarenergy.com%2F.

