HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 15, 2023

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced it has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2023 in the Midsize Employers Travel & Leisure category. Of the 3,500 companies that were considered, Planet Fitness is one of 500 in the midsize employer category recognized this year for building a working environment that their employees would recommend. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"It is an honor to be recognized on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers," said Kathy Gentilozzi, Chief People Officer of Planet Fitness. "We are extremely proud of the culture of belonging and inclusivity that we foster at Planet Fitness, and of the shared passion among our team members to improve people's lives through fitness. Our team members are inspired by our purpose and mission, and we are incredibly grateful for all they do in our clubs each and every day to create a welcoming, non-intimidating fitness environment where everyone feels comfortable regardless of their fitness level."

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2023 List through an independent survey of approximately 45,000 Americans working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website, here. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 locations.

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2022, Planet Fitness had approximately 17.0 million members and 2,410 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

