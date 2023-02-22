Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) announced today its plans to continue the return of capital to stockholders through an increased quarterly dividend. The company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, an increase of 12.5 percent from the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 27, 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has increased the quarterly dividend, with a total increase of 80 percent over the past three years.

Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry commented, “I am pleased that Radian’s financial strength and flexibility support this increase to our dividend and the continued return of capital to stockholders, while also positioning us to support our customers and future business growth.”

As previously announced last month, the Board approved a new share repurchase program that provides Radian the flexibility to repurchase shares opportunistically from time to time and spend up to $300 million, based on market and business conditions, stock price and other factors. The authorization expires on January 31, 2025. Over the past four years, the company repurchased 61.7 million shares, representing approximately 29 percent of total shares outstanding of Radian Group common stock as of December 31, 2018, for a total cost of approximately $1.3 billion. During the same period, the company also paid $338 million in dividends to stockholders.

Also announced last month, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department approved a $282 million return of capital and a $100 million early repayment of an outstanding surplus note from Radian Guaranty to Radian Group, both of which were paid on December 30, 2022. As a result, we expect Radian Guaranty to begin paying recurring ordinary dividends to Radian Group with 2023 ordinary dividends projected to be between $300 to $400 million and ordinary dividends in future years expected to approximate Radian Guaranty’s ongoing statutory earnings.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit %3Cb%3Eradian.com%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3Ehomegenius.com%3C%2Fb%3E to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

