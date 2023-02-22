Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been selected by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) as Construction+Manager%2FGeneral+Contractor+%28CM%2FGC%29 for the Polychrome+Area+Improvements project inside Denali National Park in Alaska. The CM/GC delivery method, which engages the contractor early in the design process for constructability input, provides more opportunity for innovation and efficiency than traditional delivery methods. Preconstruction started in January 2023 and will be complete in just 5 months. Construction work is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and to be completed by May 2025. The total contract value is in the range of $100 million.

The Pretty Rocks Landslide intersects Denali Park Road near its midpoint at Mile 45.4, rendering the remaining 47 miles of roadway impassable for the past two tourist seasons. Geological monitoring data indicates that the debris flow’s rate of movement has increased dramatically in recent years, at times moving up to 12 inches per day. Current maintenance efforts are no longer sustainable in the face of the continued and accelerating movement.

The Polychrome Area Improvements project scope includes construction of an approximately 475-foot-long single-span steel truss bridge, which will span the active Pretty Rocks Landslide. Supporting the bridge and improving ground conditions is a combination of earthwork, micropiles, rock anchors, precast concrete abutments, and thermosiphons (which are employed to maintain existing permafrost in a frozen state).

"Our specialized team is enthusiastic to partner with FHWA and its designer to produce a constructible design," said Granite Project Executive, Todd Keller. "Minimizing our impact on park operations and preserving the natural beauty of the site is of utmost priority while constructing this challenging project.”

“Logistics play a prominent role in the construction of this project, with materials handling, worker camp establishment, park restrictions on travel times, and the remote location all contributing to the complexity of the work,” said Granite VP of Regional Operations, Derek Betts. “We look forward to working with the Western Federal Lands Highway Division of the FHWA and the National Parks Service to re-establish access to Denali Park's popular visitor destinations and facilities.”

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its more than 6,000 employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for ten consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

