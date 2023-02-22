Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) (the “Company”) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023. The $0.44 cash dividend represents an annualized yield of 2.94% based on the closing share price of $59.93 on February 14, 2023.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates more than 210 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts through its banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. With assets of over $15.8 billion, the DeWitt, N.Y. headquartered company is among the country’s 125 largest banking institutions. In addition to a full range of retail, business, and municipal banking services, the Company offers comprehensive financial planning, insurance and wealth management services through its Community Bank Wealth Management Group and OneGroup NY, Inc. operating units. The Company’s Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. subsidiary is a leading provider of employee benefits administration, trust services, collective investment fund administration and actuarial consulting services to customers on a national scale. Community Bank System, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Company’s stock trades under the symbol CBU. For more information about Community Bank visit www.cbna.com or https%3A%2F%2Fir.communitybanksystem.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “will,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” and words of similar import. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management’s current beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management’s control. The following factors, among others listed in Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, could cause the actual results of the Company’s operations to differ materially from the Company’s expectations: the macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, variants of COVID-19, related vaccine and booster rollouts, including the negative impacts and disruptions on public health, the Company’s corporate and consumer customers, the communities the Company serves, and the domestic and global economy, including various actions taken in response by governments, central banks and others, which may have an adverse effect on the Company’s business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects on housing prices, unemployment rates, high inflation, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits and net interest margin; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; the effect on stock market prices on the Company’s fee income businesses, including its employee benefit services, wealth management, and insurance businesses; the successful integration of operations of its acquisitions; competition; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; and the timing for receiving regulatory approvals and completing pending transactions. The Company does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005868/en/

