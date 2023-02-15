Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 1, 2023

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide a business and financial update.

Interested parties may register for the call in advance here or via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases – often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media Contact:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
[email protected]
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-report-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-march-1-2023-301747989.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

