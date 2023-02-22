Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FIS). Fidelity investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Ffis.

The investigation concerns whether Fidelity violated federal securities laws.

In 2019, Fidelity acquired the payment-processing company Worldpay Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $48 billion. Then, on February 13, 2023, Fidelity booked a $17.6 billion write-down on its Worldpay business and announced plans to spin off the unit. On this news, Fidelity’s stock price fell $9.43 per share, or 12.5%, to close at $66.00 on February 13, 2023.

