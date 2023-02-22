Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FIS). Fidelity investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Ffis.

The investigation concerns whether Fidelity violated federal securities laws.

In 2019, Fidelity acquired the payment-processing company Worldpay Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $48 billion. Then, on February 13, 2023, Fidelity booked a $17.6 billion write-down on its Worldpay business and announced plans to spin off the unit. On this news, Fidelity’s stock price fell $9.43 per share, or 12.5%, to close at $66.00 on February 13, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Fidelity shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Ffis. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

