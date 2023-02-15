PR Newswire

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Jerry Davis, former President and Chief Operating Officer of UDR, as a Strategic Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Davis is a highly experienced executive within the multifamily sector having spent 30 years at UDR, an S&P 500 multifamily REIT with a national portfolio of nearly 60,000 apartment homes. During his tenure at UDR, Mr. Davis led various business units, including property operations, and is widely regarded as a leader in the utilization of new and evolving technologies and the development of systems and processes to optimize portfolio performance. Mr. Davis will work closely with John Burkart, Welltower's COO, to implement similar capabilities and ideas within the seniors housing space through the continued buildout of a full-scale, industry-leading operating platform. Mr. Davis' appointment as Strategic Advisor also coincides with the Private Letter Ruling recently received by Welltower, which provides the Company with significant flexibility in the operation of its independent living assets.

Mr. Davis has strong expertise in the area of residential technology solutions, leveraging their benefits not only to drive improved profitability but also to minimize environmental impact. Following his retirement from UDR in 2021, Mr. Davis has served as a senior advisor to RET, a venture capital firm focused on technologies for the multifamily, single-family rental and broader real estate asset classes.

"I'm thrilled to work alongside Jerry on a number of important initiatives at Welltower – paramount being the continued development of our operating platform, which we expect to fundamentally change the growth profile of the seniors housing industry," said Mr. Burkart. "Jerry's arrival marks the most recent example of our ability to attract best-in-class professionals who bring a wide-range of experience and skillsets from outside of the healthcare real estate space. As our ongoing investments into Welltower's data analytics and asset management capabilities help drive an acceleration of our growth, we expect more talented individuals to recognize the opportunity ahead of us to transform the operations of one of the fastest growing sectors within the commercial real estate sector."

Mr. Davis stated: "As peers within the multifamily space, John and I developed a close relationship and mutual respect as we shared many of the same views regarding the implementation of innovative technology and a data-driven approach to enhance property-level performance." He added, "the opportunity presented by Welltower is unique, as the seniors housing industry shares many of the same characteristics as the multifamily sector in the 1970's and 1980's, including strong demographic-driven growth coupled with a meaningful opportunity to drive operational efficiency and a better customer and employee experience. I'm humbled to be working with the dynamic team at Welltower and contribute to its pursuit of bringing operational excellence to the business."

