Frontera Energy Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

1 hours ago
CALGARY, AB, Feb. 15, 2023

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced that its fourth quarter 2022 results will be released after markets close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orlando Cabrales, Chief Executive Officer, René Burgos, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the senior management team.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (Toll Free North America): 1-888-664-6383
Participant Number (Toll Free Colombia): 01-800-518-4036
Participant Number (International): 1-416-764-8650
Conference ID: 34443426
Webcast Audio: www.fronteraenergy.ca

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2023.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number: 1-888-390-0541
International Dial-in Number: 1-416-764-8677
Encore ID: 443426

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

