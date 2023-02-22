Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is recognized as one of the top employers in the U.S., landing on Forbes America’s Best Employer List for a third consecutive year in 2023, once again ranking within the top 10 of the “Retail and Wholesale” category. Carvana is the second largest used car dealer in the United States, employing tens of thousands of people across the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005853/en/

Carvana ranks among the top retail and wholesale employers in the U.S., according to Forbes. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Carvana believes in treating people better, from our millions of customers to our thousands of team members across the country. Everyday, our team brings such passion and drive to deliver positive, memorable experiences to our customers,” says Adrienne Sanford, Carvana Vice President of People Operations. “To consistently land on Forbes’ list of the best places to work reflects our view that Carvana is for everyone and a place where people want to work.”

Carvana takes care of its people, so they can in turn take the best possible care of its customers, driving them happy through their car shopping, buying or selling experience. Carvana goes the extra mile to recruit and retain team members seeking a career, not just a job. It has reimagined its comprehensive employee experience with an approach that considers mental wellbeing, financial security and literacy, physical health and educational opportunities. Carvana team members have access to Carvana Communities resource groups, Carvana Cares community impact initiatives, sweat-equity Passion Projects, career development, rotational programs, on-the-job training certifications and more. This variety of values-based benefits and perks are designed to promote a deeper, more connective company culture.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor+Relations+website as financial and other company information is posted.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005853/en/