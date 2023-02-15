KIA AMERICA READIES FULL COURT PRESS FOR 2023 NBA ALL-STAR GAME

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023

  • Free throw shooting game inspired by "Legends of the Driveway" creative campaign for the Kia Telluride celebrates where the love for basketball begins
  • Attendees can meet current and past NBA players throughout the weekend
  • Kia will gift a few lucky basketball fans with tickets to Sunday's NBA All-Star Game

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, Salt Lake City will be the basketball world's "center court" with the 72nd NBA All-Star Game taking place on Sunday, February 19, at Vivint Arena. And as the Official Automotive Partner of the NBA, Kia America is providing basketball fans with an interactive experience that includes a free throw shooting game, on-site vehicle displays, and appearances by NBA players. In addition, throughout the weekend, Kia will randomly give away tickets to Sunday's All-Star Game. Kia's interactive environment will be open to NBA All-Star Weekend attendees from Friday, February 17Sunday, February 19.

KIA_Skills_Challenge.jpg

Dubbed the "Kia NBA Crossover," the activation includes a 60 by 40-foot interactive environment where four fans will go head-to-head in a pop-a-shot style shooting game. Players have 45 seconds to sink as many shots as possible, with each basket propelling Kia Telluride SUVs on an LED screen along a simulated course that starts in a Salt Lake City suburb and ends at the NBA All-Star Game. The activation was Inspired by Kia's creative campaign, "Legends of the Driveway," which was developed to celebrate the very place many basketball fans and players first fell in love with the game: the driveway.

"The excitement NBA fans bring to All-Star weekend is palpable and we are proud to provide this experience and share our own love of the game as a way to thank them for their continued support of both the NBA and the Kia brand," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia America. "This year marks Kia's 16th season in partnership with the NBA, and we want to reward basketball fans with fun and memorable activities at one of the association's signature events."

On Saturday, February 18, Kia will host, for the first time, the Kia NBA Skills Challenge, where select players from the NBA will compete against each other and test their dribbling, passing and shooting skills. An all-electric Kia EV6 GT will be on-court during the challenge.

In addition to being the Official Automotive Partner of the NBA, Kia America is also the Title Partner of the All-Star Game MVP Award and All-Star MVP fan vote. On Sunday evening, at the conclusion of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Kia will present the Kia NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award during an on-court presentation.

Kia has served as the "Official Automotive Partner of the NBA" for 16 seasons and the 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro is the Official Vehicle of the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League. In addition, Kia has relationships with 13 NBA teams, including: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL16316&sd=2023-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-readies-full-court-press-for-2023-nba-all-star-game-301748148.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL16316&Transmission_Id=202302151700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL16316&DateId=20230215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.