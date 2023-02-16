Joel Greenblatt recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Known for the invention of Magic Formula Investing, and founder of the New York Securities Auction Corporation (NYSAC), Greenblatt is founder and managing partner of Gotham Asset Management, LLC. He is the author of two investment books, including "The Little Book that Beats the Market." He is also an Adjunct Professor with Columbia Business School.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1202 stocks valued at a total of $3.55Bil. The top holdings were GSPY(7.07%), SPY(5.59%), and IVV(1.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) bought 24,658 shares of NYSE:HUM for a total holding of 28,173. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.59.

On 02/16/2023, Humana Inc traded for a price of $498.32 per share and a market cap of $62.28Bil. The stock has returned 18.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) bought 32,787 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 519,546. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/16/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $414.06 per share and a market cap of $382.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MU by 215,308 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.72.

On 02/16/2023, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $61.84 per share and a market cap of $67.48Bil. The stock has returned -35.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) bought 25,052 shares of NAS:LRCX for a total holding of 37,059. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $418.3.

On 02/16/2023, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $520.29 per share and a market cap of $70.21Bil. The stock has returned -11.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-book ratio of 8.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 34,940 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 02/16/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $375.94 per share and a market cap of $172.11Bil. The stock has returned -21.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-book ratio of 12.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.59 and a price-sales ratio of 10.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

