Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same day. Participants may access the call via the toll-free dial-in number at 1-888-300-2035, or the toll dial-in number at 1-646-517-7437. The conference ID access code is 1058917.

All interested stakeholders are encouraged to access the simultaneous live webcast by visiting the investor relations page of the Owens & Minor website available at investors.owens-minor.com%2Fevents-presentations%2F. A replay of the webcast can be accessed following the presentation at the link provided above.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. Owens & Minor drives visibility, control and efficiency for patients, providers and healthcare professionals across the supply chain with proprietary technology and solutions, an extensive product portfolio, an Americas-based manufacturing footprint for personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a robust portfolio of products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Va., Owens & Minor is a 140-year-old company powered by more than 20,000 global teammates. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fowens-%26amp%3B-minor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005924/en/