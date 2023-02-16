Mairs and Power recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Minnesota-based Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) manages three mutual funds, the Growth Fund, the Balanced Fund and the Small-Cap Fund. Each is managed according to the same focused long-term investing process that has been the hallmark of the firm since 1931.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $8.31Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.00%), UNH(4.97%), and GOOG(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) bought 305,608 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 1,376,567. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.65.

On 02/16/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $227.64 per share and a market cap of $559.99Bil. The stock has returned -14.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 96.87, a price-book ratio of 26.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 75.72 and a price-sales ratio of 20.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 370,483 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/16/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $97.09999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1,241.67Bil. The stock has returned -28.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:SNBR by 570,837 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.37.

On 02/16/2023, Sleep Number Corp traded for a price of $35.53 per share and a market cap of $781.70Mil. The stock has returned -49.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sleep Number Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 476,511 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.26.

On 02/16/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $47.97 per share and a market cap of $183.91Bil. The stock has returned -15.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) bought 49,596 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 66,663. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/16/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $414.06 per share and a market cap of $382.89Bil. The stock has returned -5.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

