\ 4Q22 X 4Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated vehicle traffic fell by 1,8%. Excluding NovaDutra, RioSP, and RodoNorte, grew by 1% in the period .

Excluding NovaDutra, RioSP, and RodoNorte, . The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 143.6% in the period. Excluding the Southern and Central Blocks, the increase was 16.9% in the period.

in the period. Excluding the Southern and Central Blocks, the was The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 82.5% in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 22.5% in the period.

in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the was Adjusted EBITDA fell by 27.9% , with a margin of 32.2% (-19.5 p.p.). Same-basis 1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.6% , with a margin of 61.1% (+3.6 p.p.). Excluding the non-recurring effects and the concessions ended and sold, the Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS) would have totaled R$1.9 billion in 4Q22 and R$7.2 billion in 2022, while Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA would have been R$2.0 billion in 4Q22 and R$7.8 billion in 2022.

, with a margin of 32.2% (-19.5 p.p.). Same-basis adjusted EBITDA , with a margin of 61.1% (+3.6 p.p.). Excluding the non-recurring effects and the concessions ended and sold, the Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS) would have totaled in 4Q22 and in 2022, while Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA would have been in 4Q22 and in 2022. Net Loss totaled R$217.1 million , compared to the loss of R$133.2 million reported in in 4Q21. Same-basis 1 Net Income totaled R$219.1 million , compared to the 160.7 million reported in 4Q21.

, compared to the loss of reported in in 4Q21. Same-basis , compared to the 160.7 million reported in 4Q21. On December 15, 2022 , the Company contracted the largest issue of green infrastructure debentures in the Brazilian capital market known to date. The issue will have a sustainable debenture certification, according to the legislation in force, and the proceeds will be invested in low-carbon emission transportation. ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9 raised R$2.5 billion .

, the Company contracted the largest issue of green infrastructure debentures in the Brazilian capital market known to date. The issue will have a sustainable debenture certification, according to the legislation in force, and the proceeds will be invested in low-carbon emission transportation. ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9 raised . On December 27, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed the Agreement for the Sale of Membership Interest from Samm to Luna Fibra, totaling R$245 million , subject to the verification of certain conditions that are common to this type of transaction, including conditions precedent, such as regulatory approvals.

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed the from Samm to Luna Fibra, totaling , subject to the verification of certain conditions that are common to this type of transaction, including conditions precedent, such as regulatory approvals. On December 28, 2022 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed Amendment 10 , whose purpose is the inclusion of the Tramo 3 operation in Metrô Bahia with respective economic-financial rebalance, totaling R$28.4 million , and the implementation and operation of Wi-Fi in the existing stations of lines 1 and 2 with respective economic-financial rebalance, totaling R$1.1 million , both of which on the base date of April 2013 .

, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed , whose purpose is the inclusion of the Tramo 3 operation in Metrô Bahia with respective economic-financial rebalance, totaling , and the implementation and operation of Wi-Fi in the existing stations of lines 1 and 2 with respective economic-financial rebalance, totaling , both of which on the base date of . On February 3, 2023 , the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed an Agreement, mainly consisting of the continuity of the provision of services after the end of the concession agreement, granting the State a period of up to 24 months to conclude the studies and hold a bidding process for a new concession, in addition to defining the amount and period for payment of operating costs incurred in the service provided to the Concessionaire. This Agreement is in phase of judicial homologation.

Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.



IFRS Pro-forma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 4Q21 4Q22 Chg % 4Q21 4Q22 Chg % Net Revenues1 2,835.2 3,281.0 15.7 % 2,993.6 3,457.4 15.5 % Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis - ex one offs2 2,368.7 2,623.5 10.8 % 2,527.1 2,800.0 10.8 % Adjusted EBIT3 600.6 623.3 3.8 % 685.2 705.9 3.0 % Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 21.2 % 19,0 % -2.2 p.p. 22,9 % 20,4 % -2.5 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,467.0 1,057.5 -27.9 % 1,579.2 1,183.4 -25.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 51.7 % 32,2 % -19.5 p.p. 52,7 % 34,2 % -18.5 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis - ex one offs2 1,363.3 1,603.9 17.6 % 1,475.5 1,729.9 17.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis - ex one offs4 57.6 % 61.1 % 3.6 p.p. 58.4 % 61.8 % 3.4 p.p. Net Income (133.2) (217.1) 63.0 % (133.2) (217.1) 63.0 % Net Income on the same basis - ex one offs2 160.7 219.1 36.3 % 160.7 219.1 36.3 % Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 3.0 1.7

3.0 1.7

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 2.6 1.2

2.6 1.3





IFRS

Pro-forma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 2021 2022 Chg %

2021 2022 Chg % Net Revenues1 11,175.4 17,563.2 57.2 %

11,723.4 18,382.1 56.8 % Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis - ex one offs2 7,848.2 9,521.8 21.3 %

8,396.3 10,193.9 21.4 % Adjusted EBIT3 3,558.1 9,858.1 177.1 %

3,840.0 10,361.6 169.8 % Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 31.8 % 56,1 % 24.3 p.p.

32,8 % 56,4 % 23.6 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 6,995.0 12,083.3 72.7 %

7,387.5 12,734.8 72.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 62.6 % 68,8 % 6.2 p.p.

63,0 % 69,3 % 6.3 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis - ex one offs2 4,868.6 5,990.9 23.1 %

5,261.2 6,495.5 23.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis - ex one offs4 62.0 % 62.9 % 0.9 p.p.

62.7 % 63.7 % 1.1 p.p. Net Income 695.6 4,133.1 494.2 %

695.6 4,133.1 494.2 % Net Income on the same basis - ex one offs2 806.4 495.4 -38.6 %

806.4 495.4 -38.6 % Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 3.0 1.7



3.0 1.7

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.3 3.7



4.2 3.7



Net revenue excludes construction revenue. The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section. Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services, and administrative expenses. The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue. Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

