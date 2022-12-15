CCR - Results for the 4th Quarter of 2022

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 15, 2023

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 15, 2023

\ 4Q22 X 4Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Consolidated vehicle traffic fell by 1,8%. Excluding NovaDutra, RioSP, and RodoNorte, grew by 1% in the period.
  • The number of passengers boarded in airports increased by 143.6% in the period. Excluding the Southern and Central Blocks, the increase was 16.9% in the period.
  • The number of passengers transported in the mobility business increased by 82.5% in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 22.5% in the period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell by 27.9%, with a margin of 32.2% (-19.5 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.6%, with a margin of 61.1% (+3.6 p.p.). Excluding the non-recurring effects and the concessions ended and sold, the Adjusted EBITDA (IFRS) would have totaled R$1.9 billion in 4Q22 and R$7.2 billion in 2022, while Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA would have been R$2.0 billion in 4Q22 and R$7.8 billion in 2022.
  • Net Loss totaled R$217.1 million, compared to the loss of R$133.2 million reported in in 4Q21. Same-basis1 Net Income totaled R$219.1 million, compared to the 160.7 million reported in 4Q21.
  • On December 15, 2022, the Company contracted the largest issue of green infrastructure debentures in the Brazilian capital market known to date. The issue will have a sustainable debenture certification, according to the legislation in force, and the proceeds will be invested in low-carbon emission transportation. ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9 raised R$2.5 billion.
  • On December 27, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed the Agreement for the Sale of Membership Interest from Samm to Luna Fibra, totaling R$245 million, subject to the verification of certain conditions that are common to this type of transaction, including conditions precedent, such as regulatory approvals.
  • On December 28, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed Amendment 10, whose purpose is the inclusion of the Tramo 3 operation in Metrô Bahia with respective economic-financial rebalance, totaling R$28.4 million, and the implementation and operation of Wi-Fi in the existing stations of lines 1 and 2 with respective economic-financial rebalance, totaling R$1.1 million, both of which on the base date of April 2013.
  • On February 3, 2023, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it had executed an Agreement, mainly consisting of the continuity of the provision of services after the end of the concession agreement, granting the State a period of up to 24 months to conclude the studies and hold a bidding process for a new concession, in addition to defining the amount and period for payment of operating costs incurred in the service provided to the Concessionaire. This Agreement is in phase of judicial homologation.
  1. Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.

IFRS

Pro-forma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

4Q21

4Q22

Chg %

4Q21

4Q22

Chg %

Net Revenues1

2,835.2

3,281.0

15.7 %

2,993.6

3,457.4

15.5 %

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis - ex one offs2

2,368.7

2,623.5

10.8 %

2,527.1

2,800.0

10.8 %

Adjusted EBIT3

600.6

623.3

3.8 %

685.2

705.9

3.0 %

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

21.2 %

19,0 %

-2.2 p.p.

22,9 %

20,4 %

-2.5 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

1,467.0

1,057.5

-27.9 %

1,579.2

1,183.4

-25.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

51.7 %

32,2 %

-19.5 p.p.

52,7 %

34,2 %

-18.5 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis - ex one offs2

1,363.3

1,603.9

17.6 %

1,475.5

1,729.9

17.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis - ex one offs4

57.6 %

61.1 %

3.6 p.p.

58.4 %

61.8 %

3.4 p.p.

Net Income

(133.2)

(217.1)

63.0 %

(133.2)

(217.1)

63.0 %

Net Income on the same basis - ex one offs2

160.7

219.1

36.3 %

160.7

219.1

36.3 %

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

3.0

1.7


3.0

1.7


Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

2.6

1.2


2.6

1.3



IFRS


Pro-forma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

2021

2022

Chg %


2021

2022

Chg %

Net Revenues1

11,175.4

17,563.2

57.2 %


11,723.4

18,382.1

56.8 %

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis - ex one offs2

7,848.2

9,521.8

21.3 %


8,396.3

10,193.9

21.4 %

Adjusted EBIT3

3,558.1

9,858.1

177.1 %


3,840.0

10,361.6

169.8 %

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

31.8 %

56,1 %

24.3 p.p.


32,8 %

56,4 %

23.6 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

6,995.0

12,083.3

72.7 %


7,387.5

12,734.8

72.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

62.6 %

68,8 %

6.2 p.p.


63,0 %

69,3 %

6.3 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis - ex one offs2

4,868.6

5,990.9

23.1 %


5,261.2

6,495.5

23.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis - ex one offs4

62.0 %

62.9 %

0.9 p.p.


62.7 %

63.7 %

1.1 p.p.

Net Income

695.6

4,133.1

494.2 %


695.6

4,133.1

494.2 %

Net Income on the same basis - ex one offs2

806.4

495.4

-38.6 %


806.4

495.4

-38.6 %

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)

3.0

1.7



3.0

1.7


Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

4.3

3.7



4.2

3.7


  1. Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
  2. The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.
  3. Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services, and administrative expenses.
  4. The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.
  5. Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.

\ Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

Thursday, February 16, 2023

11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 4090-1621 or (11) 3181-8565

Participants calling from the U.S.: (+1) 412 717-9627

Access Code: CCR

Replay: (11) 3193 1012

Code: 8366456# or 5097751#

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900

Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900

