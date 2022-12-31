Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Asia, Opening an Office in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Feb. 15, 2023

SHANGHAI, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) announced the official opening of its Shanghai, China office, underscoring the firm's commitment to the Asia Pacific region. This marks the firm's sixth location in the region, which includes offices in Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo.

Hamilton Lane Managing Director and Co-Head of Asia Investments, Mingchen Xia, will lead the Shanghai team, which today consists of seven professionals across Investment, Client Solutions, Compliance and Risk Management teams.

Juan Delgado-Moreira, Vice Chairman and Head of Asia at Hamilton Lane, said, "I am pleased to see the successful opening of our Shanghai office and would like to thank the team and colleagues who brought this to fruition. China is the world's second-largest economy and is home to the largest private market in Asia. We continue to feel confident in the market and investment opportunities across Asia Pacific, and believe the opening of our Shanghai office will accelerate the growth of our China business and strengthen our leading position in the region."

Hamilton Lane was awarded Shanghai Qualified Foreign Limited Partner (QFLP) pilot status in May 2022. QFLP is a structure that allows foreign investors to convert USD to RMB and make investments in RMB private markets. With this approval, Hamilton Lane becomes the first institution in Shanghai to establish a secondary fund through a QFLP structure, and began actively sourcing investment opportunities in the RMB market.

Xia commented: "We have observed growing demand from domestic institutional and private wealth investors to allocate their capital to global assets, and are thrilled to have an established presence on the ground in Shanghai from which to manage private markets investment programs for investors of all sizes. At Hamilton Lane, we have been investing in the region for more than 15 years and with our new capabilities in the RMB market, we'll be even better positioned to deliver new and differentiated private markets solutions to our clients."

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $108 billion in discretionary assets and over $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

