If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CSII by Abbott Laboratories. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CSII shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of CSII owned. If you own CSII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/csii

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SUMO by affiliates of Francisco Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SUMO shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash for each share of SUMO common stock owned. If you own SUMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sumo

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible violations of law connected with the proposed acquisition of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) by Phillips 66. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCP shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash for each DCP common unit owned. If you own DCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dcp

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PAYA by Nuvei Corporation via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PAYA shareholders will receive $9.75 in cash for each share of PAYA common stock owned. If you own PAYA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/paya

