Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HAYW) on behalf of Hayward Holdings stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hayward Holdings has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward Holdings revealed that it was expecting its channel partners to reduce its inventory on hand by approximately 4 to 6 weeks in the second half of 2022. Hayward Holdings further disclosed that it was reducing its 2022 guidance to reflect this inventory reduction.

On this news, the price of Hayward Holdings common stock fell by approximately 18%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hayward Holdings shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form.

