Award based on independent survey of 45,000 U.S. employees across 25 industries

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the fifth consecutive year.

Presented by Forbes and market research company Statista Inc., the list spans 25 industries and honors the top 500 large and midsize employers in the U.S.

The evaluations were based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees, who were asked to rate how likely they would be to recommend their employers. Statista also asked employees to rate their employers based on factors like working conditions, compensation, and development opportunities.

“I’m proud of our efforts to ensure our employees feel valued while contributing meaningful work at Alliant Energy,” said Diane Cooke, Vice President of Human Resources for Alliant Energy. “This recognition reinforces the importance of enhancing our employee experience, which is vital as we elevate our customer experience and deliver on our purpose to serve our customers and build stronger communities.”

Alliant Energy has Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that encourage associates to work and volunteer together. This helps create a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging that extends into safety practices and professional development opportunities. Each ERG is designed to meet a unique need in Alliant Energy’s diverse employee population.

In addition to inclusion on this list, Alliant Energy has also been included in Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies List 2023 and earned a perfect score on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with at least 1,000 U.S.-based employees. The complete list can be found on the Forbes website.

Media contact: Chris Caporale (608) 458-3146

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

