Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau of Qatar has selected Sprinklr as the technology platform to deliver unified digital citizen experiences across its government agencies. The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau of Qatar is steadfast in its mission to elevate the digital experience for its citizens to new heights. To realize this ambition, the Bureau has established a Citizen Experience Center of Excellence (CoE), designed to harness the power of Sprinklr's Unified-CXM platform and professional services expertise.

The new digital CoE underpins Qatar’s National Vision 2030 – a national strategy focused on building a competitive government with the ability to measure, monitor, and improve its public services. Additionally, the CoE is meeting the demands of Qatari citizens and residents for fast, personalized interactions with government agencies on any communications channel.

The CoE endeavors to eliminate fragmented technology and unite approximately 40 public service agencies on a centralized platform, enabling the seamless delivery of omnichannel experiences to both residents and visitors. This innovative approach is designed to foster a user experience aimed at maximizing efficiency and effectiveness and a more harmonious and interconnected experience for all. The ultimate goal is to pave the pathway for the emergence of a unified citizen, who is served using the full power of future-focused digitization.

"With rapidly evolving citizen and customer expectations, it is more important than ever for government organizations to stay ahead of the curve and to provide citizens and residents with cutting-edge, unified services and experiences. The platform we are building with Sprinklr is a demonstration of our continued leadership in the field of utilizing technology and our unwavering commitment to driving progress in Qatar. We believe that this platform will provide our civil and government departments with a powerful suite of tools that will enable them to better serve our citizens, while also advancing our national goals under Qatar National Vision 2030," said H.E. Abdul Aziz Bin Nasser Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau in Qatar.

Hassan Al-Ibrahim, Qatar Executive Director of Government Development at Qatar Civil Services and Government Development Bureau, continued, "The implementation of Sprinklr's unified platform for citizen experience management is a crucial step in realizing Qatar’s National Vision 2030. This powerful platform will bring Qatar’s government agencies together in a manner that was previously not feasible, allowing for greater collaboration and more effective service delivery. Furthermore, with Sprinklr's advanced automation and AI capabilities, we believe that will be able to deepen our connections with citizens, streamline processes, and make it easier than ever before for them to access vital services and information."

“We are honored to work with the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau. The CoE team cares deeply about citizen experiences and Sprinklr will provide a unified platform to drive agency efficiency and support personalized citizen experiences across 30+ digital channels,” said Ragy Thomas, Founder & CEO, Sprinklr. “It’s time for the public sector to eliminate expensive, hard to maintain technology and take advantage of flexible platforms that break down internal silos, unify customer and citizen facing teams, and help enhance the lives of citizens.”

Omnichannel communication: Government agencies will be able to service citizens and visitors using their preferred means of real-time communication – including traditional and digital channels. Employees will be able to easily switch between channels without losing the vital context of the citizen's request.

Reduced response time: By leveraging Sprinklr's AI-driven chatbots and workflows, agents can reduce time to respond and resolve issues.

Unified citizen & visitor view: Government agencies will share one unified platform with a shared view of all citizen and visitor communication.

Measurement for citizen experience success: Sprinklr will work with the government to develop a system to measure public services and identify areas for improvement.

Training & 24/7 support: Sprinklr will work to ensure a return on investment and digital transformation success for every customer with hands-on training, services, and support.

“The State of Qatar is leading the way in the digital transformation of citizen experiences,” said Haitham Elkhatib, Vice President of MEA, Sprinklr. “We look forward to supporting Qatar as a global hub for innovation and empowering its government agencies with the ability to provide seamless citizen and visitor engagement.”

About Civil Service and development Bureau:

The Bureau aims to achieve the highest levels of organizational and administrative development and modernization, to raise the level of civil human resources in government bodies and upgrade them to ensure that their efficiency and effectiveness are increased and optimized.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer and citizen, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

