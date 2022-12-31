Borr Drilling Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 16, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited ("Borr", "Borr Drilling" or the "Company") announces preliminary unaudited results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights Fourth Quarter of 2022

  • Total operating revenues of $148.6 million, an increase of $40.7 million or 38% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss of $21.3 million, a decrease in loss of $33.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $108.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $55.1 million, an increase of $11.2 million or 26% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total contract revenue backlog on December 31, 2022 stood at $1.7 billion, an increase of nearly 200% year-on-year (including rigs in the Mexican JV on a 100% basis).

Subsequent events

  • In January 2023, we successfully raised $400 million of gross proceeds through the issuance of a $250 million unsecured convertible bond due in 2028 and a $150 million senior secured bond due in 2026, which will be used to refinance our existing $350 million convertible bond due in May 2023 at or before maturity.
  • In 2023 YTD, we have been awarded five new contracts, extensions, exercised options and letters of awards ("LOAs") representing 825 days and $100.6 million of potential revenue.

CEO, Patrick Schorn commented:

"Our fourth quarter showed strong performance, both from an operational and financial perspective. Both the technical and economic utilization of our fleet were above 98.5% for the quarter and at the same time our top line grew by 38%. This elevated level of technical utilization in a rapidly expanding operation is a clear testament to the strong service quality focus of our teams in the field. Safety, service quality and delivering the value our customers deserve, are the key priorities in our organization.

The rig "Frigg" is currently being prepared for work in the Middle East, where she will start operation as "Arabia III" in Q3 of this year. We are also activating our last rig "Hild" to be ready to commence operations in a similar timeframe. This would result in all 22 delivered rigs in our fleet to be contracted and active.

During the fourth quarter we completed the refinancing of our secured debt and extended maturities from 2023 to 2025. Subsequent to year-end, we have raised $400 million of additional debt through the issuance of a $250 million convertible bond and a $150 million secured bond, which will be used to refinance the outstanding $350 million convertible bond maturing in May 2023. With all near-term maturities addressed, our financial focus now turns to delivering on our guidance of Adjusted EBITDA between $360 million to $400 million for the full year 2023. The strong increase in Adjusted EBITDA and the subsequent deleveraging of the balance sheet could enable a global refinancing of the Company in 2024, which should ultimately accommodate dividend payments to shareholders."

CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3716036/a614f5dd1d3a80b5.pdf

Borr Drilling Limited Q4-22 Earnings Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3716036/816fb0db7e629cc5.pdf

Borr Drilling Fleet Status Report 16 February 2023

favicon.png?sn=IO16760&sd=2023-02-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-preliminary-results-301748484.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO16760&Transmission_Id=202302160150PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO16760&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.