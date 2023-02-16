Alfa Laval has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative

With the approval by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Alfa Laval is now one of more than 4,000 companies worldwide leading the zero-carbon transformation by setting emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science. The initiative promotes best practice in science-based target setting and they will validate Alfa Laval's progress towards its carbon neutral targets on a yearly basis.

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has committed to be carbon neutral by 2030 and to reach science-based net-zero target by 2050. These near- and long-term emissions reduction targets have now been verified by the SBTi. Alfa Laval can thereby ensure its climate action is in line with the latest science. By reducing its own CO2 emissions throughout the value chain Alfa Laval contributes to meeting the 1.5-degree target defined in the Paris Agreement.

"I am proud of this validation which is an important milestone towards reaching our sustainability goals. SBTi provides a common, robust, and science-based understanding of net-zero which clarifies and gives us confidence that our targets are aligned with climate science. We have made dedicated efforts since the announcement of our carbon neutral goal in 2019, now we have the roadmap in place, and our customers can trust that we will match their ambitions and targets," says Anna Celsing, Head of Sustainability at Alfa Laval.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.


The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets. www.sciencebasedtargets.org @sciencetargets

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 20,300 employees. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 52.1 billion (approx. EUR 4.9 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

