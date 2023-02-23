TOKYO, Feb 16, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and its ecosystem partners A10 Networks, Adtran (formerly ADVA), Fortinet and Juniper Networks have launched the Value Added xHaul Solution Suite to accelerate the monetization of operators' transport networks in the 5G era. The new solution suite will enable traditional IP and optical transport networking to bring additional value with enhanced capabilities, including datacenter networks, network security, and automation to maximize operators' profitability.



In light of the transition to 5G, xHaul, the backbone of the entire network, needs to adapt to industry transformations, such as Open RAN to enable flexible networking, edge computing and network slicing for monetization, multi-domain automation for operational simplicity, as well as vigilant security measures to protect networks against increasing risks.



To help operators tackle these emerging requirements for xHaul network evolution, NEC takes a unique holistic best-of-breed approach to move beyond the siloed proposition prevalent in the industry today. This collaborative approach improves efficiency and Return on Investment (ROI), enabling the optimization of the entire transport network. Leveraging its extensive experience as a global system integrator, as well as its IT and network engineering expertise, NEC delivers a single xHaul solution suite. The suite provides tailored solutions for operators to maximize the value and efficiency of their networks.



As a part of 5G xHaul Transformation Services under NEC Open Networks, the new Value Added xHaul Solution Suite is engineered by NEC's 5G Transport Centers of Excellence (CoEs). NEC's central hubs meet regional and local operators' needs while ensuring the high performance of networks. The Value Added xHaul Solution Suite means NEC will continually contribute to advancing operators' xHaul networks and their business success globally.



Supporting Quotes



"We have been meeting the needs and demands of 5G in the networking and security areas through our strong and long-standing relationship with NEC. As a part of NEC's Value Added xHaul Solution Suite, we are thrilled to continuously provide solutions for the evolving 5G network," said Mikko Disini, VP Product Line Management, A10 Networks.



"This is an initiative based on strong relationships, close collaboration and our shared commitment to open and flexible ecosystems. Together, we're enabling operators to harness the latest multi-vendor innovation. With our secure optical and packet networking technology, along with our precise and reliable timing products, we're empowering NEC to address soaring demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency 5G networks and deliver a scalable solution for tomorrow's xHaul infrastructure," said Stephan Neidlinger, VP, Global Business Development, Adtran.



"The criticality of 5G networks and services in innovative use cases across industries emphasize the important role cybersecurity must play in operators' 5G infrastructure and services. As a leading cybersecurity vendor to mobile operators around the world, Fortinet is proud to be part of NEC's Value Added xHaul Solution Suite, empowering the delivery of secured, next-generation networking solutions to 5G operators," said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet.



"To be competitive, service providers must focus on the quality of user experience being delivered by their 5G-enabled infrastructure. So, it is crucial to select innovative, best-in-class solutions from a wide range of vendors in an open, interoperable environment (for example, Juniper's category-creating Cloud Metro portfolio), as well as work with a world-class integrator like NEC. This approach can uniquely unleash the true value of end-to-end automation, AI, cloud and other networking technologies in support of sustainable business models. Juniper welcomes this opportunity to continue our collaboration with NEC and its 5G ecosystem, creating networking solutions that can help service providers to deliver transformational experiences," said Thomas Desrues, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Juniper Networks.



"NEC is committed to delivering innovative services with best-of-breed solutions built on a vibrant ecosystem of trusted industry partners. We are helping to resolve operators' pressing challenges in an end-to-end optimized approach. Our new Value Added xHaul Solution Suite addresses our customers' demands to adapt to emerging 5G dynamics in xHaul flexibly and with increased simplicity, better quality, and more profitability," said Hideyuki Ogata, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation



