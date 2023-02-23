NEC launches Value Added xHaul Solution Suite with Open Ecosystem

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
NEC.240.jpg

TOKYO, Feb 16, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and its ecosystem partners A10 Networks, Adtran (formerly ADVA), Fortinet and Juniper Networks have launched the Value Added xHaul Solution Suite to accelerate the monetization of operators' transport networks in the 5G era. The new solution suite will enable traditional IP and optical transport networking to bring additional value with enhanced capabilities, including datacenter networks, network security, and automation to maximize operators' profitability.

In light of the transition to 5G, xHaul, the backbone of the entire network, needs to adapt to industry transformations, such as Open RAN to enable flexible networking, edge computing and network slicing for monetization, multi-domain automation for operational simplicity, as well as vigilant security measures to protect networks against increasing risks.

To help operators tackle these emerging requirements for xHaul network evolution, NEC takes a unique holistic best-of-breed approach to move beyond the siloed proposition prevalent in the industry today. This collaborative approach improves efficiency and Return on Investment (ROI), enabling the optimization of the entire transport network. Leveraging its extensive experience as a global system integrator, as well as its IT and network engineering expertise, NEC delivers a single xHaul solution suite. The suite provides tailored solutions for operators to maximize the value and efficiency of their networks.

As a part of 5G xHaul Transformation Services under NEC Open Networks, the new Value Added xHaul Solution Suite is engineered by NEC's 5G Transport Centers of Excellence (CoEs). NEC's central hubs meet regional and local operators' needs while ensuring the high performance of networks. The Value Added xHaul Solution Suite means NEC will continually contribute to advancing operators' xHaul networks and their business success globally.

Supporting Quotes

"We have been meeting the needs and demands of 5G in the networking and security areas through our strong and long-standing relationship with NEC. As a part of NEC's Value Added xHaul Solution Suite, we are thrilled to continuously provide solutions for the evolving 5G network," said Mikko Disini, VP Product Line Management, A10 Networks.

"This is an initiative based on strong relationships, close collaboration and our shared commitment to open and flexible ecosystems. Together, we're enabling operators to harness the latest multi-vendor innovation. With our secure optical and packet networking technology, along with our precise and reliable timing products, we're empowering NEC to address soaring demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency 5G networks and deliver a scalable solution for tomorrow's xHaul infrastructure," said Stephan Neidlinger, VP, Global Business Development, Adtran.

"The criticality of 5G networks and services in innovative use cases across industries emphasize the important role cybersecurity must play in operators' 5G infrastructure and services. As a leading cybersecurity vendor to mobile operators around the world, Fortinet is proud to be part of NEC's Value Added xHaul Solution Suite, empowering the delivery of secured, next-generation networking solutions to 5G operators," said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet.

"To be competitive, service providers must focus on the quality of user experience being delivered by their 5G-enabled infrastructure. So, it is crucial to select innovative, best-in-class solutions from a wide range of vendors in an open, interoperable environment (for example, Juniper's category-creating Cloud Metro portfolio), as well as work with a world-class integrator like NEC. This approach can uniquely unleash the true value of end-to-end automation, AI, cloud and other networking technologies in support of sustainable business models. Juniper welcomes this opportunity to continue our collaboration with NEC and its 5G ecosystem, creating networking solutions that can help service providers to deliver transformational experiences," said Thomas Desrues, Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Juniper Networks.

"NEC is committed to delivering innovative services with best-of-breed solutions built on a vibrant ecosystem of trusted industry partners. We are helping to resolve operators' pressing challenges in an end-to-end optimized approach. Our new Value Added xHaul Solution Suite addresses our customers' demands to adapt to emerging 5G dynamics in xHaul flexibly and with increased simplicity, better quality, and more profitability," said Hideyuki Ogata, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

Source: NEC Corporation

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.