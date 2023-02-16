Cloud Music Inc. to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23

4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, after the Hong Kong market closes.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023 (6:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Cloud Music Inc. Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10028650-gfyd6f.html

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers and entering PIN: 10028650. The replay will be available through March 2, 2023.

Chinese Mainland:

400-120-9216

Hong Kong:

800-930-639

United States:

1-855-883-1031

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.music.163.com.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made the platform a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Investor Enquiries:

Angela Xu
Cloud Music Inc.
[email protected]

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music

