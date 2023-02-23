NICE Provides Dial-in Details for its Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Teleconference

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) will announce its fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

8:30 AM - Eastern
1:30 PM - UK
3:30 PM - Israel

To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15 minutes before the start time:

US: +1-877-407-4018 (toll free) or +1-201-689-8471
Israel: +1-809-406-247 (toll free)
UK: +0-800-756-3429 (toll free)

When prompted please give your name and company.
If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your telephone and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nice.com%2Fcompany%2Finvestors%2Fupcoming-event.

About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com%2Fnice-trademarks.

