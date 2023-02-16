Deezer enters long-term partnership with Sonos to power content for Sonos Radio worldwide

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2023

Deezer will deliver key services for the Sonos music experience while supporting continued innovation.

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR) today announced a long-term partnership with Sonos to power the brand's streaming radio service Sonos Radio and its subscription service Sonos Radio HD, delivering an expansive catalog of music that's curated for Sonos customers. The collaboration aligns with Deezer's strategy of focusing on partnership-led expansion to deliver growth opportunities in the US and other markets globally.

Deezer_Sonos_partnership.jpg

"This is the start of a very exciting journey for Deezer and Sonos. Through this partnership Deezer can reach new listeners in major markets around the world, including the US." said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer. "Sonos has revolutionized the way we enjoy music and audio in our homes, with exceptional multi-room speakers, fantastic sound quality and thoughtfully curated Sonos Radio services. We can't wait to play a key role in expanding this great customer offering."

Beginning April 2023, Deezer will deliver key services for Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD, including a catalog of 90 million tracks, metadata, licensing, reporting & royalty management, business intelligence & data, as well as strategic collaboration for growth and monetization of the service. Deezer and Sonos will deliver services to 16 countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany. In addition, Deezer will support ongoing innovation to develop and expand the Sonos music experience, exploring new ways to give listeners around the world an easy way to discover music and soundtrack their day.

"Delivering a best in class branded content experience for our customers is an essential part of our long-term growth strategy and Deezer continues to be an excellent partner for supporting our ambitious goals to help the world listen better," said Patrick Spence, CEO at Sonos. "As a pioneer in music streaming, Deezer has a proven track record in developing and growing a music service globally and I look forward to working together to improve the overall listening experience for our customers."

With a highly competitive product, disruptive innovation and features, as well as undisputed editorial and music industry expertise, Deezer puts partnerships at the heart of its market expansion strategy, supporting more than 45 partners and 80 hardware integrations worldwide.

Deezer has continuously collaborated with Sonos as a key innovation partner, launching an early HiFi offer and most recently providing seamless integration with Sonos Voice Control. The Deezer experience on Sonos includes an easy-to-use interface with unique Deezer features such as Flow, an AI based recommendation engine which lets the listener choose music based on moods.

About Deezer

Deezer is one of the largest independent music streaming platforms in the world, with more than 90 million tracks available in 180 countries, providing access to lossless HiFi audio, innovative recommendation technology and industry defining features. As the home of music, Deezer brings artists and fans together on a scalable and global platform, to unlock the full potential of music through technology. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with a team of over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US, all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. Deezer is listed on the Professional Segment of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR) (ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and is also part of the newly-created Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European high-growth tech companies, and its associated index.

For the latest news on Deezer go to https://www.deezer-blog.com/press/.
Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004017/Deezer_Sonos_partnership.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853552/Deezer_Logo.jpg

Deezer_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO16797&sd=2023-02-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deezer-enters-long-term-partnership-with-sonos-to-power-content-for-sonos-radio-worldwide-301748645.html

SOURCE Deezer

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO16797&Transmission_Id=202302160535PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO16797&DateId=20230216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.