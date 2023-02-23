Rockwell Medical to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, March 30, 2023

2 minutes ago
Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:RMTI), a commercial healthcare company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney, today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Company will issue a press release at 6:00am ET followed by a live conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: www.RockwellMed.com%2FResults

Live Number: (888) 660-6347 // (International) 1 (929) 201-6594

Replay Number: (800) 770-2030 // (International) 1 (647) 362-9199
A replay will be available via the replay number and webcast through April 29, 2023.

Access Code: 4944610

Speakers:

  • Mark Strobeck, Ph.D. — President and Chief Executive Officer;
  • Paul McGarry, CPA — SVP, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer; and
  • Tim Chole — SVP, Sales and Marketing

Format: Discussion of fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operational and financial results followed by Q&A.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a commercial healthcare company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney. Rockwell is an innovative leader in producing and delivering a portfolio of hemodialysis products, including concentrates (solutions and powders) and related ancillaries, to dialysis providers in the United States and internationally. Rockwell is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States. The Company is dedicated to providing the hemodialysis community with the highest quality products supported by the most reliable delivery service in the industry. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

