Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) (the “Company”) today announced it will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. A press release announcing the results will be issued prior to the conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

To participate in the live conference call and webcast, please dial (877) 407-7994 for U.S. participants, 0 800 756 3429 for U.K. participants or +1 215-268-9868 for international participants. Alternatively, you can visit the “News & Events” section of https%3A%2F%2Fir.babylonhealth.com to access the live webcast. On this page, you can also find a “Call me” link for instant telephone access to the event, which will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About Babylon

At Babylon, our mission is to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable for every person on Earth. To this end we are building an integrated digital first primary care service that can manage population health at scale. Founded in 2013, we are reengineering how people engage with their care at every step of the healthcare continuum. Today, Babylon’s technology and clinical services support a global patient network across 15 countries, and our digital healthcare platform is capable of operating in 16 languages. Babylon is also working with governments, health providers, employers and insurers across the globe to provide them with a new digital-first platform that any partner can use to deliver high-quality healthcare with lower costs and better outcomes. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005078/en/