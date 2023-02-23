KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting for the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology taking place in San Antonio, Texas from February 24-27. All results will be shared as a poster presentation and Q&A on Sunday, February 26 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. CST in the Convention Center, Lobby Level, Hall 2.

Treatment with Sebetralstat Reduces the Cumulative Symptom Severity of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks in a Phase 2 Trial (Poster # 401) : Jonathan A. Bernstein,Marc A. Riedl, William R. Lumry, Paul K. Audhya, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea.

(Poster # 401) Jonathan A. Bernstein,Marc A. Riedl, William R. Lumry, Paul K. Audhya, Michael D. Smith, Christopher M. Yea. A Comparative Bioavailability of Sebetralstat Following Administration of Orally Disintegrating Tablets and Film-Coated Tablets in Healthy Volunteers (Poster #430) : Michael D. Smith, Matt Iverson, Erik Hansen, Paul K. Audhya, Christopher M. Yea.

(Poster #430) Michael D. Smith, Matt Iverson, Erik Hansen, Paul K. Audhya, Christopher M. Yea. Anxiety Associated With Parenteral On-demand Treatment For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE )(Poster #433) : Autumn Burnette, John Anderson, Hilary Longhurst, Sally van Kooten, Markus Heckmann, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga.

)(Poster #433) Autumn Burnette, John Anderson, Hilary Longhurst, Sally van Kooten, Markus Heckmann, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga. Patient Perspectives On Early Use Of On-demand Treatment For Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks to Reduce Severity and Duration (Poster #437) : Cristine Radojicic, Michael Manning, Mar Guilarte, Markus Heckmann, Sally van Kooten, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga.

(Poster #437) Cristine Radojicic, Michael Manning, Mar Guilarte, Markus Heckmann, Sally van Kooten, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga. Reporting of Adverse Drug Reactions with Parenteral Drugs for the On-Demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks – Analysis of the FAERS Database 2009 to 2022 (Poster #442): Raffi Tachdjian, Sinisa Savi, Moshe Fridman, Joao Frade, Paul K. Audhya, Marie Fasehun.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and is enrolling the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

