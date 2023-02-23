Calibre Mining Strengthens Management Team With Key Appointments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Jory as Vice President Geology, Nevada and the recognition and promotion of Mr. Pedro Silva to Vice President of Exploration, Nicaragua.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre stated: “I am pleased to welcome Mr. John Jory as Vice President Geology, Nevada to the Calibre team and promote Mr. Pedro Silva to Vice President Exploration, Nicaragua. We continue to strengthen the Calibre team with a focus on driving organic growth. Our exploration projects in Nevada and Nicaragua occur in highly prospective, gold-endowed regions where we are unlocking new value. John has extensive experience in Nevada successfully discovering, delineating and delivering millions of gold ounces with numerous mining companies including Newmont and leading the discovery of the 4 million ounce Rodeo-Goldbug discovery.

Pedro has been instrumental in leading our exploration efforts in Nicaragua resulting in new and meaningful discoveries including our recent high-grade Panteon deposit (809kt averaging 9.45g/t Au for 244koz of Probable Mineral Reserves) and new multi-kilometre VTEM Gold Corridor confirming the significant potential to make additional discoveries and expand on Calibre’s recent exploration success. Pedro’s experience and knowledge brings significant in-country geological experience to support our robust pipeline of exploration opportunities along the prolific, multi-million-ounce, western epithermal gold belt. We have an exciting opportunity in an under explored district and I look forward to Pedro’s contributions in his new role as Vice President of Exploration, Nicaragua.”

Vice President Geology, Nevada
Mr. John Jory

John is an economic geologist with 36 years of experience in exploration, resource development, mine geology and project management in the USA, Canada, Indonesia, and Australia. John has worked in diverse deposit styles including Carlin-type Au, epithermal Au-Ag, intrusion-related Au, porphyry/skarn Cu-Au, metasomatic & paleochannel U, and magmatic sulfide Ni. John and his teams have delivered over 10 million ounces of gold reserves and he has evaluated more than 60 gold deposits in Nevada. He has worked for Newmont, Barrick, OceanaGold, Alta Gold, Paladin Energy and Rio Tinto. John graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Southampton, U.K., and an M.Sc. in Mineral Exploration from the Royal School of Mines, U.K. John is a QP as an AIPG Certified Professional Geologist and is a long-standing member of the Society of Economic Geologists and Geological Society of Nevada.

Vice President Exploration, Nicaragua
Mr. Pedro Silva

Pedro is a geologist with 30 years of experience in the mining industry having worked in Chile, Argentina, Dominican Republic, and Africa, with relevant experience in greenfield, brownfields and near mine exploration and a deep knowledge of epithermal, porphyry gold-copper and orogenic gold deposits. Prior to joining Calibre Mining in 2020, Mr. Silva worked as the Chilean Exploration Manager for Newmont Mining. Before Newmont, he held increasingly senior level roles with Kinross, Goldcorp, and Barrick Gold. He brings value add in his vast experience managing multinational teams across all stages of project development. Mr. Silva holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Universidad Católica del Norte and a post graduate degree in Mineral Economics, from the University of Chile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Darren Hall”

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King
Senior Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Calibre Mining Corp.
T: 604.628.1012
E: [email protected]
W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

