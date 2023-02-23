Hanes, America’s No. 1 Brand of Underwear1, introduces the new Hanes Originals collection, combining statement-making patterns and colors with ultimate comfort. Hanes is launching a “Make Yourself Comfortable” campaign, inviting consumers to embrace modern style without having to sacrifice comfort.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005176/en/

Hanes, America’s No. 1 Brand of Underwear, introduces the new Hanes Originals collection, combining statement-making patterns and colors with ultimate comfort. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hanes Originals is a reinvigorated take on modern essentials, featuring a stylish assortment of men’s, women’s, boys’, and girls’ innerwear including t-shirts, tanks, bras, and underwear, as well as a wide array of activewear like hoodies, joggers, leggings, shorts, dresses, and socks. Hanes Originals leverages the Company’s new global innovation approach and is the largest cross-category launch in the nearly 125-year history of Hanes.

“Comfort is at the very core of Hanes, and it has been for more than 100 years,” said Jane Newman, Chief Design Officer, Global Innerwear, Hanes. “With the launch of our new Originals collection, we continue our legacy of delivering basics that are far from basic, with contemporary comfort at incredible value. The Hanes Originals collection meets at the intersection of comfort and fashion-forward design, delivering a uniquely youthful assortment of apparel.”

The combination of style and comfort was incorporated in every step of the design process, through innovative fabrics and patterns that combine softness and stretch with youthful silhouettes and bold design. The Hanes Originals men’s boxer briefs and trunks, for instance, come in fun prints and colors and feature a more modern fit with a lower rise. Hanes Originals women’s bras and underwear come in must-have colors and prints of the season. The women’s line consists of a soft cotton-rich blend and new youthful styles including bralettes, bra-tops, bikinis, boyshorts and thongs.

“Comfort is more than just the sensation of clothing on your skin,” said Dawn Hedgepeth, SVP & GM, Women’s Innerwear, U.S., Hanes. “We went deeper with this collection to ensure that wearing our Hanes Originals will inspire our consumers. We want them to embrace their own originality by mixing and matching patterns, colors, and styles.”

Hanes is committed to ambitious sustainability goals and reminds consumers that they can make a big impact with simple changes. Washing in cold water versus hot water, for example, saves 90 percent of energy used in every wash cycle, a significant energy and greenhouse gas emissions savings just by turning the dial.

The Hanes Originals collection is on shelves now at major retailers and available directly to consumers through Hanes.com and retailer websites.

For more information about Hanes Originals, visit www.hanes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Hanes

Hanes, America's No. 1 apparel brand, is a leading brand of intimate apparel, underwear, sleepwear, socks and casual apparel. Hanes products can be found at leading retailers nationwide and online direct to consumers at www.Hanes.com.

About HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 51,000 associates in 32 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

1 The NPD Group L.P./ U.S. Consumer Tracking Service/ Unit Share and Dollar Share 12 ME Feb, 2022

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005176/en/